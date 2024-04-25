Kallara: Kajal Aggarwal starrer cop-drama Satyabhama’s first single is a mellifluous romantic song

Kajal Aggarwal is undeniably one of the most prominent and sought-after actresses in the South Indian film industries at present. The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, is all set to return to the silver screens with her upcoming cop crime thriller Satyabhama.

Quite recently, on April 22nd, the makers of the film took to social media to announce that the film will hit the theaters on May 17. They also shared a poster of the film, which featured Kajal Aggarwal as the fierce ACP Satyabhama. In the latest update, the first single from the film, titled Kallara, has just been released by the makers via YouTube. The song seems to be a melodious love track, and has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Check out the song below:

About the song

The mellifluous track, which lasts for 4 minutes and 28 seconds, begins as a humming by Kajal Aggarwal's character Satyabhama, when she is in a car, with Naveen Chandra's character. The latter quickly recalls that this is the same song that she had sung for their University Day in college. He further mentions that he was in the library and flew to the auditorium when he heard her voice.

This is followed by the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal, who has sung the song. As mentioned earlier, Sricharan Pakala composed the music while Rambabu Gosala penned the lyrics for the song.

More about Satyabhama

Satyabhama marks Suman Chikkala's directorial debut and features Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Ravi Varma, Harsha Vardhan and many more in crucial roles, apart from Kajal Aggarwal. It is understood that the film revolves around the titular character, ACP Satyabhama, who investigates a missing-person case, and uncovers dark secrets during her investigation. She is also haunted by her past. How she overcomes her adversities to close the case forms the crux of the story.

The film has been bankrolled by Aurum Arts while Vishnu Besi cranked the camera for the film. Kodati Pavan Kalyan has taken care of the film’s editing as well.

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

Apart from Satyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Indian 2 which has been helmed by director S. Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel of the 1996 film which was also helmed by Shankar. The film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, SJ Suryah and more, is slated to release in June this year.

