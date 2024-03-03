WATCH: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor perform to Kesariya with Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Last night in Jamnagar, Gujarat, proved to be a mesmerizing affair as the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations unfolded in grandeur. The evening was ablaze with captivating performances by Bollywood stars during the sangeet ceremony. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took center stage, delivering a heartfelt performance for the soon-to-be-married couple. Their dance to the melodious love song Kesariya, alongside Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, added a special touch of joy and romance to the festivities.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor perform with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

In a video shared by a fan on X, a captivating scene unfolded at the venue of Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the sangeet ceremony illuminated the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Projected onto a screen, the enchanting spectacle featured the beloved Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, swaying gracefully alongside the groom-to-be's brother, Akash Ambani, and his wife, Shloka Mehta.

The quartet mesmerized the audience as they danced to the iconic song Kesariya, originally featured on Alia and Ranbir in the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, infusing the night with infectious energy and timeless romance.

Watch Alia and Ranbir’s performance with Akash and Shloka here:

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at pre-wedding celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, graced Jamnagar with their presence a few days ago. The festivities commenced on March 1 with a cocktail function, followed by a mesmerizing concert by Rihanna. Alia adorned herself in a midnight blue gown for the occasion, perfectly complemented by Ranbir in a sleek black suit.

March 2 began with an adventurous Jungle safari, where celebrities embraced the theme with stylish animal print ensembles. Later in the evening, the spotlight shifted to the sangeet ceremony, where numerous stars took the stage. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, and stars like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, the stage was alive with their groovy performances to iconic tunes. Alia radiated grace in a white golden lehenga, while Ranbir exuded charm in a striking blue indo-western ensemble.

