Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: One of the events to be held in London? Here's what we know

Get your dhols and drums rolling as the biggest wedding of the year is around the corner. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year and the preparations have already begun. If the latest reports are to be believed, then the duo will host one of their wedding festivities in London.

The Ambanis who organized one of the most grand pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from 1st to 3rd March are now planning to take the wedding to a whole new level of grandeur.

What’s the latest update about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding?

Fresh reports from India Today quote their source revealing that the Ambanis will be holding one of their festivities at their London’s Stoke Park estate. It is the same 300-acre property that was acquired by Mukesh Ambani-led RIL for a reported amount of Rs 592 crore in 2021.

The online portal also reveals that the Ambanis have already sent out invitations to several Bollywood celebrities so that they can plan their schedules in advance. The reports also suggest that the preparations are underway in full swing, with Nita Ambani overseeing all the details diligently.

During the pre-wedding celebrations, Anant expressed deep gratitude to his mother and acknowledged her crucial role in meticulously planning the three-day extravaganza while ensuring a memorable experience for all friends and family members. For the unversed, among several big performers, global popstar Rihanna had also shown up for a private performance in Jamnagar.

Which wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held in London?

India Today reports quotes, “While there are not many details in regard to the theme of the function that is being hosted in Stoke Park, it is said to be a cocktail or a sangeet night.” According to the portal, the tentative list of guests invited for the wedding festivities includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchan family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat - Anushka, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina among others.

Just like the nine-page dress code invite sent during Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivity, Ambanis are planning to go no less than that this time as well.

Pinkvilla doesn’t affirm or confirm the authenticity of this report.

