Sukhwinder Singh on Ram Gopal Varma's claim that he composed Jai Ho, not AR Rahman; 'Unhe galat pata chala hoga'

Jai Ho, featured in Danny Boyle's 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, soared to global fame after winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Penned by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the track was initially composed for Subash Ghai's film Yuvvraaj starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ram Gopal Varma suggested that Sukhwinder was the mastermind behind the song's music, not AR Rahman. However, Sukhwinder himself has refuted these claims, saying that the iconic chartbuster was solely the creation of the Academy Award-winning composer Rahman.

Sukhwinder Singh refutes Ram Gopal Varma’s claims

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sukhwinder Singh clarified that it was indeed AR Rahman who composed the song, and he merely lent his vocals to it. He stated, "I have only sung it. Ram Gopal Varma ji koi chhoti hasti toh nahi hain, shayad unhe kuchh galat pata chala hoga" (Ram Gopal Varma is not a novice. He must have misunderstood something).

Singh recounted how Gulzar wrote the song, which Rahman liked and then composed it in Sukhwinder's studio in Juhu, Mumbai. Rahman also played it for Subhash Ghai, but at that point, Sukhwinder's vocals had not been recorded.

Though Ghai appreciated the song, he felt it didn't suit Yuvvraaj and requested Rahman to create a new track. He explained that the character for whom the song was intended had evolved in the story, making the existing song unfitting. Ghai desired a more lively song. Sukhwinder mentioned that he suggested making some changes in the song, but Ghai insisted on an entirely new composition.

He recalled the moment when Ghai and Rahman departed, leaving Sukhwinder feeling disheartened. The singer then appealed to Gulzar to stay back for 10-15 minutes. When asked why, he responded that the lyrics were crafted so beautifully that he wanted to attempt singing them himself.

"Naachte kudte maine gaa diya. (I just sang it casually.) It was the same Jai Ho you listen to today. I sent it across to Rahman Sahab, who in turn made it listen to Danny Boyle, director of Slumdog Millionaire. Rahman also kept his promise and gave another song to Subhash ji for Yuvvraaj," he added.

What statement from Ram Gopal Varma sparked the controversy?

Earlier, RGV claimed that when Ghai arrived at Sukhwinder's studio to listen to the song, he was shocked to discover that Rahman hadn't composed it. RGV recalled how Ghai erupted, expressing his dismay to Rahman, stating that he was paying him millions as his music director, yet Rahman had Sukhwinder create a tune.

Ghai said that if he wanted Sukhwinder, he would have signed him himself, questioning Rahman's authority to take his money and have Sukhwinder compose the music.

According to RGV, Rahman's response to Ghai was remarkable, the greatest he had ever heard. As per RGV, Rahman told Ghai, "Sir, you are paying for my name, not my music. If I am endorsing it, it becomes mine. Now you happen to be here, how do you know where I took Taal music from? My driver could have done it, maybe someone else, whatever else.”

