Srikanth Song Papa Kehte Hain OUT: Rajkummar Rao's recreated version of Aamir Khan's track will leave you inspired, teary-eyed

Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming film, Srikanth. The promotional assets, including the trailer and the first song, Tu Mil Gaya, have been well-received by the audiences.

Igniting the enthusiasm amongst fans, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited modern-day rendition of the iconic melody, Papa Kehte Hain. A special song launch event was held in Mumbai, and it was also graced by Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

Srikanth's Papa Kehte Hain from Rajkummar Rao-Alaya F starrer song out now

Today, on April 22, a while back, the makers dropped the long-anticipated recreated version of Papa Kehte Hain from the movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F. The song is an iconic melody from the Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, released in 1988.

The recreated version of the track has also been sung by veteran singer Udit Narayan, and music is provided by Anand-Milind and Aditya Dev. The lyrics, penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, keep the original charm. The song was dropped on the official YouTube channel of T-Series for the audiences.

Take a look:

It is worth-mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers that Aamir Khan will be gracing the event to launch Papa Kehte Hain for the biopic based on Srikantha Bolla biopic.

A source close to the development had also shared with us, “Bhushan Kumar had informed Aamir about the idea of recreating Papa Kehte Hai, and he was happy that the song is being recreated to celebrate the journey of a person like Srikanth Bolla. He is excited to attend the launch.”

About Srikanth

The much-anticipated movie Srikanth is a biopic based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds to write an inspiring story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to be released under the banner of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 10, 2024.

