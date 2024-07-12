Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor looks like a golden goddess as she poses for paps while BF Shikhar Pahariya waits patiently

The evening started with several Bollywood celebs arriving to join the baaraat ceremony of Anant Ambani. After having a blast at the procession, rumored love birds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya went home to get dressed for the latter half of the night.

Soon after, they made a stunning entrance together, all set to attend the traditional wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Check out Shikku’s cute gesture for the Bawaal actress.

Shikhar Pahariya’s cute gesture for Janhvi Kapoor is oh-so-adorable

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have returned to the pink carpet, all dressed to attend the traditional wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the long night, the actress went with a blinding outfit, making her look like a golden goddess.

With her shiny lehenga and choli set, she donned a pair of heavy earrings and a stunning choker, along with a maangtika and some bangles. Keeping her makeup party-appropriate, she tied her hair in a braid. While the alleged lovers arrived together, Shikhar stood outside the gate as the Mili actress entered and posed for the paps.

A couple of minutes later, he made his way to the other side of the entrance, bidding goodbye to the camera persons. Like a sweetheart, he even waited for his ladylove to finish posing so they could enter the event together.

Advertisement

Check it out:

More about Anant Ambani’s baaraat

The evening of July 12 started with celebs like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and other baaraatis making their way into the venue in their shiny baaraat outfits. All of them were seen dancing their hearts out as Calm Down singer Rema sang live.

Soon after, others like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Madhuri Dixit Nene and others arrived to bless Anant and Radhika.

Well, the baaraat has entered the wedding venue and the beautiful bride has already made her entrance. The varmala ceremony is done, and the couple is all set to get married to each other as her traditional ceremonies. Celebs like Kim and Khloe Kardashian are also in attendance.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple is married now; FIRST PIC of newlyweds out