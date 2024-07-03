Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in lehenga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Mameru Ceremony

After two different sets of pre-wedding ceremonies held in Jamnagar and Italy, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s other set of ceremonies kickstarted with Mameru. It is a beautiful Gujarati pre-wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride brings sweets and gifts to her. The guests have started to arrive!

From the Ambani family to the Merchant family, Janhvi Kapoor, along with her beau Shikhar Pahariya, and more have been spotted so far. The ceremony is held at the Antilia residence. As the decoration included pink, red, and orange-hued flowers along with golden lights, it seems the theme of the dress falls along the line.

Bride-to-be Radhika looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga choli heavily embellished with crystals, zari, and beads. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor made a head-turning entry at the ceremony. Read ahead to learn what she has worn for Mameru during her friend’s pre-wedding festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner diva in an orange-red lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor is known for being a fashionista. From rocking a bodycon dress to oozing beauty in sarees, the Mr and Mrs Mahi actress can do it all. She knows how to carry an outfit with much grace and dignity, which she did as she was papped while entering the gates of the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding ceremony.

Janhvi matched the festive vibe and opted for an orange-red lehenga intricately designed in patterns adorned with golden zari, beads, and crystals. She draped it with a beautiful dupatta over her shoulder, which had chanderi designs on it and a sleek zari hemline.

Janhvi Kapoor went with a glammed-up makeover. She accentuated the look with a dewy foundation with lots of blush and contour, defined brows, golden shimmery eyes with soft winged liner, and a nude brown lip shade. She accessorized it with a broad neckpiece and a matching pair of jhumkas.

Shikhar Pahariya’s lookbook in a traditional attire

Shikhar Pahariya complimented his girlfriend’s halo by wearing a gorgeous blue sequinned kurta with an orangish collar line that coordinated Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit. He paired it with white trousers and kept his hair brushed back. Shikhar passed the vibe check of the Mameru ceremony as his whole traditional look was absolutely festive-ready.

After much anticipation, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is scheduled for July 12, 2024. Let us know your thoughts about the wedding as well as Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s look for the Mameru ceremony.

