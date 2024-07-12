Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Tony Blair reaches Mumbai; Kim Kardashian gets desi welcome

Live

Anant-Radhika Wedding LIVE Updates: Tony Blair reaches Mumbai
Jul 12, 2024 10:56 AM IST
Kim and Khloe Kardashian receive grand Indian welcome at Taj Colaba

A video of the hotel staff at Taj Colaba welcoming Kim and Khloe Kardashian at the hotel in a pure Desi way is going viral. We love how the hotel staff put a garland around their neck and put a teeka on their foreheads. 

Jul 12, 2024 10:52 AM IST
Kim and Khloe Kardashian to document the wedding for their reality show

As per reports in India Today, it is said that Kim and Khloe will document Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding for their Hulu reality show The Kardashians. 

Jul 12, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Kim and Khloe Kardashian spotted with 'tilak' on their forehead

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for the Ambani wedding. A blogger shared a picture with these two divas and we can see them with 'tilaks' on their foreheads. Indeed quite a desi welcome we must say!

Jul 12, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Mumbai with his family

On Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big day, Sachin Tendulkar along with his family has arrived in the town.

Jul 12, 2024 10:36 AM IST
Lalu Yadav along with family snapped at Patna airport

Former Bihar CM and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his family was snapped at Patna airport as they left for Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.

Jul 12, 2024 10:23 AM IST
Former British PM Tony Blair arrives for the wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding is going to be graced by the former British PM Tony Blair. He was snapped arriving in Mumbai. 

