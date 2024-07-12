Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: MS Dhoni-Sakshi, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, Surya Kumar Yadav-Devisha and more attend couple's big day in style

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally getting married tonight (July 12). In the past few days, Mumbai has witnessed several guests arriving for Anant and Radhika's wedding, ranging from Bollywood stars and sports personalities to international singers and popular politicians.

Cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, KL Rahul, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal graced the Ambani wedding tonight.

MS Dhoni poses with wife, Sakshi and daughter, Ziva

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni can be seen walking towards the photo session area in style. He is accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter, Ziva.

While Dhoni opted for a glittering golden kurta and Pathani salwar, Sakshi wore a light green lehenga. Their daughter, Ziva looked cute in a yellow suit and sports shoes.

The Dhoni family looked oh-so-perfect while posing for pictures.

Watch the video here:

KL Rahul arrived with Athiya Shetty

In a video posted on Instagram, cricketer KL Rahul can be seen posing with his better half, actress Athiya Shetty. The couple twinned their outfits for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. While KL Rahul sported a cream kurta pyjama, Athiya looked gorgeous in a cream saree with a golden border. She paired her saree with a heavily embellished blouse.

Take a look at their video here:

Surya Kumar Yadav flashes his smile in a photo session

A video on Instagram shows cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav getting ready for his photo session. Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty also arrived at the event. The couple looks great in ethnic outfits. While SKY wore a cream kurta-pyjama with golden work over it, Devisha opted for a traditional silk pista green saree with a pink border.

Here's the video in discussion:

Apart from them, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with his wife, choreographer, and YouTuber, Dhanashree Verma at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Yuzvendra wore a white kurta with a blue design, and Dhanashree looked stunning in a beige lehenga. Cricketer Hardik Pandya came in solo for the grand event.

Congratulations Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their grand wedding.

