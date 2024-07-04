Athiya Shetty steals and wears dad Suniel Shetty's suit after altering 'hell out of it'; see PICS

Actress Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2016 alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Athiya often grabs headlines online, be it for sharing throwback pictures with her dad Suniel Shetty, or her wedding diaries with her husband, cricketer KL Rahul.

This time, her latest posts on Instagram have a connection to her dad, Suniel.

Athiya Shetty rocks her boss-lady look in latest posts

On Thursday (July 4), Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a few brand-new pictures of herself. In her first Instagram story, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress can be posing for a selfie while flaunting a beige-striped suit. She is sporting a sleek hairdo as she holds her braided hair.

The second Instagram story shows Athiya standing in front of the mirror and posing in style while clicking her picture. She completed her look with a white top and sneakers. She is slaying her boss lady look in the pictures.

Going by her caption, Athiya borrowed her father, Suniel Shetty's suit and "altered" it as per her physique.

"Obviously we stole Suniel Shetty's suit and altered the hell out of it," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the screenshots of her Instagram stories here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's unseen pictures from first wedding anniversary

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January this year, went on a private candlelight dinner. However, neither of them posted pictures of their secret celebration back then.

In June, unseen pictures of Athiya and KL Rahul from their private anniversary dinner surfaced on the Internet.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on January 23, 2024. On the occasion, they shared a video on Instagram, featuring the candid moments of their dating days and priceless glimpses from the fairytale wedding.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in the presence of their close ones on January 23, 2023. Their marriage ceremony took place at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya Shetty's work front

Athiya Shetty has worked in a handful of movies in her Bollywood career. After Hero, Athiya was seen in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor. She then marked her special appearance with a song, Tere Naal Nachna, from Nawabzaade. She was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019.

