Salman Khan joins ‘kaptaan sahab’ MS Dhoni for his birthday celebration; fans go gaga over VIRAL video from intimate party

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time. On July 7, the right-handed batter and wicket-keeper turned a year older.

While his millions of followers are showering him with good wishes on his big day, Salman Khan also wished MS Dhoni with a special post.

Salman Khan extends sweet birthday wish for MS Dhoni

Regarded as one of the most prolific wicket-keeper-batsmen and captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni lives in the hearts of the millions of admirers who stan his skills on the ground. As he celebrates his birthday on July 7, the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and posted a picture to wish the Indian professional cricketer.

In the picture, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen looking at MS Dhoni with admiration as he cuts a cake and brings in his birthday. Wishing him well, Khan captioned the image, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab! @mahi7781”

Take a look:

In a clip that has gone viral online, the two legendary stars can be seen celebrating Dhoni’s birthday together. Donning a black shirt with his signature denims, Salman stood next to the birthday boy as he cut not one, but three special cakes.

As Dhoni takes out a piece of the cake, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor signals him to first feed it to his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, who is standing right next to him. Then it was time for Khan to taste the deliciousness by the hands of the Indian cricketer.

Take a look:

Fans comment on Salman Khan’s birthday wish for MS Dhoni

The moment Salman dropped a picture of himself celebrating MS Dhoni’s birthday, their ardent fans took to the comments section to state that this is one of the iconic frames. A user called them “Two megastars of their industries” while another commented, “Two legends of this nation together in a single frame Megastar Salman Khan and MS Dhoni.”

A third wrote, “my absolute two fav men in single frame,” while a fourth opined, “Bhai hindustan k legend Log Ko kabhi nahi bhulte love you king Love you bhai.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar, releasing on Eid 2025.

