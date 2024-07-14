Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Sunny Deol, Bobby, Rakul Preet-Jackky, Ayushmann and more arrive

After the grand wedding and Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception took place today, July 14 and it turned out to be another starry night filled with glitz and glamour.

Several Bollywood celebrities along with cricketers made their striking appearances at the grand reception to join the newlyweds in celebrating their new journey together.

Celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

At the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood celebrities were seen making their appearances. The sweet couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posed together at the reception that took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.

The sibling duo Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol also were present looking handsome. Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and his wife, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others graced the event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to continue their union celebration in London as per reports

The celebration of Anant and Radhika's union will be continuing in London as per an India Today report. The Ambanis will now head to London with their families and friends, where they will have an extended celebration.

The report further revealed that the Ambanis are likely to leave for London within a week. Dubbed the ‘wedding of the year’ by many, the celebrations are underway in Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre.

Andhra Youtuber and Palghar’s businessman booked for gatecrashing Ananat-Radhika's wedding ceremony

PTI reported that security personnel detained two people at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding who were identified as Luqman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (28) and Venkatesh Narsaiah Aluri (26). While Shaikh claimed to be a businessman, Aluri noted that he is a YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh.

An officer said, “The two accused claimed that they had come to see the wedding owing to the hype. Aluri claims that he wanted to record and show the wedding on his channel.”

On the other hand, the FIR noted that on July 12, around 10.40 am, a security guard named Aakash Yevaskar and one of his colleagues caught Aluri lingering near Pavilion 1 of the venue and, when questioned, gave only evasive answers.

The officer further revealed that Aluri first attempted to enter the venue illegally from gate number 23, but after being found without an invitation, his entry was denied, However, he somehow managed to trespass through gate number 19 sometime later. The cops also stated that when he was requested to leave, the YouTuber constantly harassed the security, upon which he was handed over to the BKC police station for legal action.

Meanwhile, Radhika and Anant tied the knot on July 12 followed by a grand Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13.

