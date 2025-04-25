Days of Our Lives April 24 Episode Recap: Maggie Requests Xander to Have Compassion for Philip

In the Days of Our Lives’ April 24, 2025, episode, the audience saw Cat and Chad congratulate one another on the success of the fundraiser. JJ arrives, and they ask him if things were sorted with Gabi.

He revealed about accusing Gabi of attempted murder. Thomas comes into the scene and takes his father to play games. Cat then assures him that Gabi can and will forgive him. Later, JJ goes to the pub and asks Kayla if he could ask some questions to EJ.

In the square, Xander questioned Sarah about what the thing with Philip was. She tells him to be civil for Maggie's sake. Maggie then makes her entry, which is when Xander tells her about what Philip did.

Later, Maggie asks Xander what his plans for Philip were. She then asks him to have compassion for him. She thinks that Victor would have desired them to work together.

Meanwhile, Kristen goes to EJ’s hospital room and asks him about her missing mom. EJ, who seemed nonchalant, states that he did not know about it. He revealed wanting to change for Johnny and himself.

Kristen is shocked when Ej suggests that she may have shot him and that he would forgive her

At the square, Kristen sees Rachel with Sarah. Sarah walks Rachel off, and Kristen attempts to pull Xander into a scheme. After he refuses, she dumps her drink on him. Rachel jokes that it wasn't an accident.

Later, Cat and Chat show up, and Rachel mistakes the latter for Abigail. Kristen attempts to correct her, but Cat appears hurt. Chad walks away, which makes Cat upset and confused.

