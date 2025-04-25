Did former EXO member Luhan and Guan Xiaotong break up due to cheating? Sweet Combat stars reportedly end 7-year relationship

After years of being one of China’s most talked-about celebrity couples, former EXO member Luhan and actress Guan Xiaotong have reportedly called it quits. The rumors of their breakup have been circulating online since late May 2024, following several subtle but telling signs that the pair may have quietly ended their relationship.

Luhan and Guan Xiaotong went public with their relationship in October 2017, surprising fans with their announcement. Despite the couple's seven-year age difference, they quickly became a high-profile pairing in the Chinese entertainment scene. Over the years, their relationship often made headlines; from affectionate public appearances to swirling marriage rumors, the two were frequently in the spotlight.

In 2022, some Chinese media outlets claimed the couple had registered their marriage, though conflicting reports and the absence of official confirmation left fans uncertain about the validity of those claims.

However, recent developments have sparked concern among fans, who believe the couple may have broken up. The most notable hint came from Guan Xiaotong’s social media behavior. Every year since the beginning of their relationship, she has publicly celebrated Luhan’s birthday on April 20 with lengthy and affectionate posts. This year, her silence was impossible to ignore. For fans who have followed the couple for years, the absence of her usual message seemed out of character and raised immediate red flags.

In addition to the missing birthday tribute, eagle-eyed followers have noticed that Guan appears to have deleted or archived photos and mentions of Luhan from her social media accounts. The couple has also not been seen together in public for several months, which marks a notable change from their past pattern of attending events or being spotted together during private outings.

Adding fuel to the speculation are the cheating allegations that emerged in February 2024. At the time, online forums were abuzz with claims that a well-known male celebrity had been unfaithful to his partner. While the initial reports did not name anyone directly, online sleuths speculated that Luhan may have been the unnamed figure in the controversy. Neither Luhan nor Guan Xiaotong addressed the rumors publicly, but the incident marked a turning point in how fans viewed the status of their relationship.

Despite growing speculation, both Luhan and Guan Xiaotong have remained tight-lipped. As of now, neither party has issued an official statement regarding the state of their relationship. The silence has only fueled further speculation, with many wondering if the breakup happened quietly behind the scenes.

Luhan originally rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group EXO, debuting under SM Entertainment in 2012. In 2014, he made headlines by filing a lawsuit against the company to terminate his exclusive contract, later embarking on a successful solo career in China. Guan Xiaotong, often referred to as one of China’s ‘Nation’s Daughters,’ began acting at the age of four and gained widespread recognition through her role in the 2016 drama To Be a Better Man. Notably, the two appeared together in the 2018 Chinese drama Sweet Combat, where they played the lead roles.

