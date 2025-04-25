Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in John Wick spin-off Ballerina; know about her role

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung is set to make her Hollywood debut in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a high-stakes action thriller expanding the acclaimed John Wick cinematic universe. The film, scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, introduces a new protagonist while bringing fresh characters and familiar faces into the orbit of the globally popular franchise.

Advertisement

Produced as a standalone spin-off, Ballerina focuses on Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin raised and trained by the deadly Ruska Roma syndicate. Ana de Armas stars as Eve, stepping into a fierce and vengeful role as she embarks on a violent journey of retribution. The story unfolds between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, offering fans a deeper look into the world of underground assassins and global crime networks.

While Keanu Reeves returns in a special appearance as John Wick himself, the narrative is largely driven by Eve’s quest. Her first mission is a high-risk assignment: protecting a character named Katla Park at the opulent yet perilous Minus Eleven club. That’s where Sooyoung comes in.

On April 24, the production team unveiled 12 individual character posters introducing the film’s core cast. One of the posters quickly captured attention across both Hollywood and Korean entertainment circles - it featured Sooyoung as Katla Park, a mysterious and crucial figure in Eve’s journey. According to a report by IGN, Katla is the daughter of Il Seong, a key associate of the Ruska Roma organization. Her role is central to Eve’s first assignment, setting off a chain of intense and suspenseful events inside the Minus Eleven club, an elite and shadowy venue where danger lurks behind the glamour.

Advertisement

Sooyoung’s participation in Ballerina marks a major moment in her acting career. Known for her transition from K-pop idol to serious actress, Sooyoung has steadily built a strong portfolio through Korean television dramas such as Run On, If You Wish Upon Me, and most recently, Not Others. Her role in Ballerina not only signals her global breakthrough but also establishes her as one of the few K-pop stars to successfully cross over into major Hollywood productions.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina promises to deliver the sleek choreography, brutal action sequences, and mythic storytelling that the John Wick series is known for. The film also stars Lance Reddick, Lorenza Izzo, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Ian McShane, adding even more star power to an already impressive ensemble.

Meanwhile, fans can expect Sooyoung’s character to be more than just a supporting presence. Whether as a protected target, a secret weapon, or someone harboring her own agenda, Katla Park is already generating buzz ahead of the film’s premiere. As excitement builds for Ballerina, Sooyoung’s Hollywood debut is being celebrated not only by longtime Girls’ Generation fans but also by viewers eager to see more Asian representation in Western action cinema.

Advertisement

How excited are you to see Sooyoung make her Hollywood debut in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina? Sooyoung from Girls' Generation is making her Hollywood debut in the highly anticipated John Wick spin-off, Ballerina! Are you excited to see her in this thrilling new project? Vote and let us know your thoughts! I’m thrilled, can’t wait to see her in action! I’m curious about her role! Interested, I’ll check it out after reviews. Not really my thing.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho reveals quitting excess drinking for girlfriend Sooyoung: 'Center of my life...'