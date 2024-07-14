Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets emotional during new Bahurani’s Vidaai; see UNSEEN video

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in a grand Mumbai ceremony attended by the who’s who across industries. A video from the celebrations has now surfaced featuring the Vidaai (farewell) ritual of the new bride and what makes it more watch-worthy is Mukesh Ambani breaking down as he witnesses this wholesome moment.

Mukesh Ambani gets emotional during Radhika Merchant’s Vidaai

The video features Anant and Radhika heading out slowly with Mukesh Ambani standing by their side. The weeping bride is then approached by a man with a silver lamp and that is when the Reliance Industries Chairman breaks down experiencing this emotional moment take place. See the wholesome video here:-

Internet reacts to Mukesh Ambani breaking down at Radhika Merchant’s Vidaai

Several users echoed Ambani’s emotions in the comment section. One user wrote, “I love Mukesh Ambani for exactly this reason. He shows emotions and treats his daughters-in-law with great love and respect. Another said, “Radhika is lucky to have A Father in Law who truly loves her like a Father.” The third added, “Loving Mukeshbhai also became emotional seeing Radhika, a true father.”

Mukesh Ambani shares a great bond with his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta (wife of his eldest son Anant Ambani). Even during the newlyweds Jamnagar’s pre-wedding when Radhika was walking down the aisle, Ambani had broken into tears witnessing the heartwarming moment.

Last week even Nita Ambani broke down during Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony when she called cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on stage to celebrate their win in the T20 World Cup. This also reminds us of Viren Merchant, Radhika’s dad getting teary-eyed last week as he hugged her daughter during the graha shanti pooja organized by him and Shaila Merchant.

All of these moments certainly underline how emotional a union of two people can be especially when it's an Indian wedding and maybe that’s what makes it even more special. Sharing emotions is an integral part of Indian traditions and no one could have seen it better than all that unfolded during the Ambanis celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will conclude with a reception on July 14.

