Ahn Hyo Seop takes on first English voice role as Jinu in Netflix’s animated feature K-Pop Demon Hunters

Ahn Hyo Seop is leveling up—and this time, he’s doing it in English. The Business Proposal actor, known for his charismatic screen presence and swoon-worthy performances, is stepping into the voice booth for his first-ever English voice acting gig in Netflix’s upcoming animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. The movie drops June 20, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be a wild blend of fantasy, action, and—you guessed it—K-pop.

In the film, Ahn Hyo Seop lends his voice to Jinu, the leader of a top-tier K-pop boy group. But this isn’t your typical idol storyline. K-Pop Demon Hunters tells the tale of three fierce K-pop girl group members—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—who secretly slay demons to keep their fans safe when they’re not performing on massive stages. And Jinu? He’s not just another pretty face—he’s a key player in this supernatural showdown.

Produced with the magic touch of Sony Pictures Animation (the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), this high-energy film is stacked with original music from some serious hitmakers like Teddy Park, Jenna Andrews, and Daniel Rojas. Vocal contributions from artists like EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Kevin Woo, and even members of TWICE (yes, you read that right—Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung) promise a soundtrack as iconic as the plot itself.

Reflecting on the experience, as per Just Jared, Ahn Hyo Seop shared, “I still remember the excitement I felt when I first read the script for KPop Demon Hunters. Playing the character Jinu gave me the chance to explore a new way of working. I’m incredibly grateful to directors Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and the amazing cast and crew who supported me throughout the process — I truly enjoyed every moment. It’s been an honor to work with everyone”

Whether you’re here for the K-pop, the action, or just to see Ahn Hyo Seop try something new (and crush it), Kpop Demon Hunters is one to mark on your calendar. Let the demon-slaying beat drop.

Apart from his voice acting debut, Ahn Hyo Seop is currently busy with Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, a highly anticipated project featuring a stellar cast that includes Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

