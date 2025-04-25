Did KATSEYE plagiarize aespa for Gnarly release? Netizens slam HYBE for ‘always copying SM concept’

HYBE’s newly launched global girl group KATSEYE has become the center of online controversy following the release of their latest teaser for the upcoming track Gnarly. The teaser, which was unveiled on HYBE and group’s official channels, quickly garnered attention, not just for its stylish visuals and bold concept, but also for the plagiarism accusations that soon followed.

Advertisement

Shortly after the teaser's release, online users began flooding platforms with allegations that KATSEYE’s visuals closely resembled concepts previously used by SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa. The teaser featured high-energy crowd shots, a glamorous red carpet event, and dramatic black-and-red lighting, elements that some netizens claimed were directly inspired by aespa’s past music video aesthetics and promotional visuals.

A number of posts went viral, comparing side-by-side screenshots of KATSEYE’s teaser and aespa’s previous content, insisting that the similarities were too blatant to be coincidental. Some users even expanded the scope of the accusations, suggesting that KATSEYE’s teaser bore similarities to Charli XCX’s stylistic visuals as well, particularly in terms of high-fashion, futuristic themes and chaotic glamor.

However, not everyone was on board with these claims. As the plagiarism accusations gained traction, a growing number of fans and neutral observers began speaking out in defense of KATSEYE. Supporters argued that the elements in question, such as red carpet settings, crowd sequences, and bold color schemes, are common visual motifs used across the global pop industry and cannot be claimed by a single group.

Advertisement

Some fans expressed frustration with what they perceive as a pattern of overreactions from aespa’s fanbase. Supporters of KATSEYE, who have followed the group since its formation through the HYBE x Geffen Records joint survival project The Debut: Dream Academy, also pointed out that KATSEYE is being held to an unusually high standard.

As of now, HYBE has not responded to the plagiarism allegations, and neither has SM Entertainment. Meanwhile, anticipation for KATSEYE’s Gnarly continues to build, with the teaser already racking up views and international fans expressing excitement over the group’s bold and edgy direction. Whether the plagiarism claims continue to grow or fade with the release of the full music video, one thing is clear: all eyes are on KATSEYE.

ALSO READ: Bang Si Hyuk is 'united' with HYBE girls LE SSERAFIM, KATSEYE and ILLIT, against the world in new PIC from concert