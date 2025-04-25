NTRNeel: Shruti Haasan to reunite with Salaar director Prashanth Neel for special role in Jr NTR starrer?

Jr NTR’s mega project with Prashanth Neel has left his fans on their toes when it comes to the newest update about it. As the actor has now joined the sets of the film, a recent report about a new addition to the cast has sparked much buzz already.

Well, according to a report by 123Telugu, Shruti Haasan is allegedly on board the cast of the film. While Rukmini Vasanth is already slated to be the female lead in the action flick, the Salaar actress, however, will be performing in a special song of the movie. Hence, it will be a cameo.

It is further being reported that while the director has not really given much adherence to having item songs in his films, this time Shruti’s addition to the track will be a central moment to establish Jr NTR’s character in the movie.

However, these are still unconfirmed rumors circulating the entertainment front at the moment and any official announcement is still awaited from the makers.

Coming back to the film, there have been some other strong rumors doing the rounds that suggest that the project NTRNeel has locked on the title of Dragon.

Things became more viral when fellow filmmaker SS Rajamouli, in one of his public appearances, mistakenly addressed this film by the name Dragon, leaving fans perplexed and intrigued.

Back on April 21, the makers of the film dropped a big update on their X account by sharing a picture of Jr NTR with Prashanth Neel. As the actor finally joined the sets of the film after completing War 2, the two were seen engrossed in a deep conversation by the seaside.

Check out the post here:

Sharing the picture, the makers captioned it as “Two MASS ENGINES ready to wreck it all from tomorrow. #NTRNeel will shake the shorelines of Indian cinema. MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm @TSeries @tseriessouth.”

