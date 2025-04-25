Did Go Min Si go on late-night date with Kang Ha Neul? Tastefully Yours cast sparks dating rumors

Go Min Si recently dropped a few photos on her social media account, which fans believe to be subtle hints at her dating life. The first picture includes only the back of the man, while the second includes his face. As the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama Tastefully Yours, the mystery man in the pic is speculated to be none other than co-star Kang Ha Neul. The hair and body structure of the man matches that of the actor as well.

Advertisement

Go Min Si and Kang Ha Neul will be seen developing a competitors-to-lovers relationship in the culinary romantic comedy series, Tastefully Yours. Ahead of its premiere, the actress dropped a romantic photo with him and another one allegedly featuring just his head and back. In the latter, the man is seen in a trench coat, with a height, hair and build similar to Kang Ha Neul. Go Min Si stands facing him, while looking down at something.

The two might have been out on a late-night date or just on a casual stroll as colleagues. Another possibility is that the photo was a part of their new series' behind-the-scenes content. Fueling the speculations of the mystery man being Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si dropped another photo after a while, this time featuring his face. The photo shows Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si sharing a tender moment, with him holding her hand and playfully pouting, while she's capturing the moment on camera.

Advertisement

Their natural chemistry in the photo sparked intense online interest, with many interpreting them as couple-like behavior. The post was made even more special by Go Min Si's choice of background music– Lee So Ra's Date, a song that evokes romantic feelings. Fans picked up on the intentional setting of the post, sparking a mix of excitement and curiosity about whether it was all a part of promotions for their upcoming drama or a hint at their relationship going past the 'just co-stars' stage.

Their drama Tastefully Yours will be premiering with its first two episodes on May 12, 13 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and the subsequent 8 episodes will be released weekly on Monday and Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Tastefully Yours Trailer: Kang Ha Neul-Go Min Si mix spoonful of love, dash of humor and pinch of chaos; watch