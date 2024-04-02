Anees Bazmee admits not being in No Entry sequel will hurt Anil Kapoor; quips Boney Kapoor will sort it out

Is the rift even real? The internet is filled with how Bollywood brothers Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are facing a sibling rivalry after the producer publicly spoke about the latter being upset with him. And, the reason for this alleged rift is Boney making the No Entry’s sequel without his brother. This divide between the duo has come as a surprise to the movie’s director Anees Bazmee.

Anees Bazmee reacts to Boney Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s alleged rift

Anees who has been roped in to direct the sequel recently spoke to Hindustan Times and expressed his surprise at the strained relationship between the Kapoor siblings. “This comes as news to me. Thodi bahut naraazgi hogi. (There may be some slight displeasure),” he said while confessing his inability to discuss matters with Boney as he is busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Having collaborated with Anil Kapoor on various projects like Pagalpanti (2019), Bazmee said that Anil’s exclusion from its sequel could understandably cause emotional distress. "Boney must have had his reasons," he added.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor confirms Wanted 2 with Salman Khan, talks about his relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Anees Bazmee hopes for a reconciliation

Despite the apparent discord, Bazmee remains hopeful for reconciliation between the brothers. "They are brothers... Tomorrow they will meet and hug each other. They both love each other," he concluded in optimism.

Advertisement

What did Boney Kapoor say about his rift with Anil Kapoor?

For the unversed, No Entry which was released in 2005 starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan but the sequel has seen an entirely fresh trio of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. Boney in an old interview with Zoom said that the reason to cast these three was because of their good bond in real life that will be translated well on-screen.

But this news apparently came as a shocker to Anil Kapoor as he wasn’t informed about the development and this news was leaked already. Boney Kapoor detailed to Zoom, "Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor lashes out at cheating allegations, says, 'I am a soft target'