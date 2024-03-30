EXCLUSIVE: Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor lashes out at cheating allegations, says, 'I am a soft target'

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his ambitious film Maidaan. While the filmmaker and his team are excited about the movie's release, he was recently accused of cheating and not paying the promised amount to a vendor. Now, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Boney has lashed out at the vendor and called his accusations baseless.

Boney Kapoor lashes out at Maidaan vendor for accusing him of non-payment

Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor was accused of not paying bills worth Rs 1 crore by a vendor who supplied equipment during the making of the film. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker reacted to the allegations.

"First of all, his entire bill was Rs 1 crore 70 lakhs. He's been paid Rs 1 crore 7 lakhs. 63 (lakhs) is balance. He has met me a couple of times and I told him before the release you will get it. You know, when the film is complete, the cash flow is plowed back in the post-production of the film, and he was okay. Now, if I, as he alleged, that I am a cheat, I wouldn't have lasted for 50 years. Now tell me which producer lasted for 50 years who is known as a cheat," he clarified.

Further wishing the vendor good luck, Boney said, "I feel he's just being unfair by hurling this accusation. My other vendors are all calling me, and some of them messaging me saying that we are with you. This is something which he must be having some compulsions."

When asked if he gets upset when people go to the media and make such accusations, Boney said, "Definitely, it pinches you. This is totally uncalled for. You see the stature of a person who's been around for 50 years."

"Would he be cheating for this last payment after paying 1 crore 7 lakhs of rupees or 1 crore 4 lakhs of rupees? Last payment ke liye usko cheat karuga? Last payment kha jaauga?" (Will I cheat him for the last payment? Will I eat it up?) He asked while trying to make his point.

Boney Kapoor on his history regarding payments

Citing an example of No Entry, he says, "You can ask the people who worked with me. I had run into trouble when No Entry was released. There were people who were paid in one year's time with a Thank You note for co-operating with me. So for him to go out and say this, I don't know how many people believe that, but definitely, it makes news. I am a soft target. So okay. Maybe he's getting one minute glory by giving interviews, so good luck to him."

About Maidaan

Maidaan depicts the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought significant changes to the nation's sport. The movie focuses on the period from 1952 to 1962. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and renowned Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles.

Zee Studios & Bayview Projects, in collaboration with Fresh Lime Films, are presenting this version of Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Saiwyn Quadras created the screenplay, and Ritesh Shah wrote the dialogue for the film. The music is composed by the renowned A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla are producing Maidaan, scheduled for an Eid 2024 release in cinemas, including in the IMAX format.

