Boney Kapoor confirms Wanted 2 with Salman Khan, talks about his relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has always been open about his feelings towards his father Boney Kapoor’s second marriage with Sridevi. But over the years, he has tried to work on the father-son bond and has tried to take it one day at a time. In an interview, the director-producer shared how he dealt with his son’s anger and frustration towards him.

Boney Kapoor says he understood Arjun Kapoor’s anger after his second marriage with Sridevi

Boney Kapoor has been married to Mona Shourie and the couple have two kids Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. During an interview with Zoom, Boney Kapoor discussed dealing with his son’s negative emotions after he married his second wife, late actress Sridevi. While talking about their relationship, he said that every relationship needs to be navigated with a lot of care to reach its peak. When asked if he was able to understand the anger and frustration of Arjun Kapoor, the Maidaan producer said that he understood which is why he gave Arjun the opportunity to get angry with him. “I didn’t retaliate only because I knew where he is coming from,” Boney Kapoor stated.

Sharing if it was difficult for him to not feel guilty about his actions, the Mom producer accepted that it did become hard. He went on to reveal that he was very honest with his ex-wife, Arjun’s mother Mona about his relationship with Sridevi. “She very well knew what my feelings were for Sri. In fact, Sri had stayed in her house much before we got married and I went out of my way in lots of ways where she is concerned. So, she could see it and I didn’t deny it,” Kapoor shared.

Boney also divulged that his mother saw what was going on between him and Sridevi. Hence, she gave the late actress a puja ki thali and asked her to tie Rakhi to him. Interestingly, Kapoor wooed the English Vinglish actress for almost 5-6 years before he realized that he was in a good space with her.

Boney Kapoor talks about making Wanted 2 with Salman Khan

During the same interview, Boney Kapoor shared that some people from the industry have asked him to remake his iconic films like Hum Paanch. Sharing his two cents on the matter, he said, “Mr. India can’t be made as it needs that element. There have been TV shows made on Judaai. Wanted I will be making a sequel. I have spoken to Salman Khan. I said, ‘OK, you’re not doing this film. I will do this film and I want you to do this.’ At that point he said, ‘Yes Boney sir, I will do it’,” he opened up adding that he is pondering upon this thought as of now.

While talking about his wife, the actor-producer shared that Sridevi did unusual roles in her movies and path-breaking things in her life. “For example, she lit the fire when her mother passed away. It’s never a female who does this but she chose to do it,” he exclaimed.

Boney Kapoor also spoke about his daughter with Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, and her alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Saying that he likes him, Kapoor also revealed that a couple of years ago when she was not seeing Pahariya, he was still friendly with him.

