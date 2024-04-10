Anil Kapoor showers praise on Sonam Kapoor's 'wonderful' husband Anand Ahuja; 'Nazar Na Lage'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja stand out as one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Their charm isn't just in their perfect appearance together, but also in how they complement each other. While Sonam never hesitates to express her love for her beloved, Anand serves as a doting partner, acting as the wind beneath her wings.

Recently, Anil Kapoor expressed his gratitude for having Anand as his son-in-law, emphasizing how he feels blessed and considers him more like a son than a son-in-law.

Anil Kapoor feels Sonam Kapoor looks even prettier because of Anand Ahuja

During a recent event in the city, both Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were present, engaging with the media. Anil openly praised his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja, expressing his gratitude, "I am so blessed to have him as my son-in-law. He is my son. He is wonderful." Admiring his daughter's appearance, he remarked, "How beautiful she is looking." Sonam humorously quipped, "Is this because of him or genetics?"

The Fighter actor responded affectionately, "I think now more because of him. Because he is sharing the load, you know. He is in Delhi looking after Vayu. There are just so many things. The calmness. The way you and him both are. I can observe it from a distance. The mental load that he is sharing. I can sense it. I can feel it. Nazar na large. Fingers crossed."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years. Their journey took a delightful turn in 2022 when they welcomed their son, Vayu, adding a new chapter to their love story.

