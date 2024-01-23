Sonam Kapoor's 'big, beautiful smile' in Paris Fashion Week has hubby Anand Ahuja swooning over; see PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja stand out as one of the most beloved celebrity couples, consistently showcasing their deep affection for each other and setting relationship goals for their fans. Their recent escapade to Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of enchanting, as the couple immersed themselves in beautiful moments together.

Anand, the devoted husband, took to his social media, delighting followers with captivating photos alongside Sonam and expressing his absolute enchantment with her radiant smile.

Anand Ahuja is enamored by the beauty of Sonam Kapoor's smile

Anand Ahuja recently assumed the role of a cheerleader for his wife, Sonam Kapoor, by sharing a series of images from their time in Paris. The initial picture captures Sonam beaming with joy in an all-black ensemble. Another snapshot features Anand and Sonam accompanied by a friend, while a selfie of the couple adds a personal touch to the collection.

Anand also offered a glimpse of an extravagant dinner, expressing his joy in the caption, "Cheeeeeesin' and I LOVE it! All smiles on my beautiful @sonamkapoor in Paris. These photos with your big, beautiful smile make me so happy! #HappyGirlsAreThePrettiest."

For those unfamiliar, Sonam Kapoor participated in Paris Fashion Week 2024, representing a prestigious luxury fashion brand. Take a look:

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor shares a montage of happy memories

On New Year's Day, the Veerey Ki Wedding actress shared a heartfelt reflection, encapsulated in a moving note. Accompanied by a montage video showcasing moments of joy, she expressed, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration.

Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin)."

Furthermore, she shared the challenges of relocating multiple times, navigating through changes in talent agencies, and balancing work commitments while supporting her husband's professional growth.

"Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times! Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year.



I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing. Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that's happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters. On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I'm filled with gratitude and humility for the life I've been given. Happy New Year everyone. Love you all."

Anand responded to the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress's heartfelt post with a profoundly affectionate comment: "You are the most beautiful, kind, empathetic, caring person. You are so giving with your time, effort, and energy. It's always a journey to find your balance between prioritizing yourself and your family, and I know you'll continue to discover that balance in 2024."

Check it out:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years. Their journey took a delightful turn in 2022 when they welcomed their son, Vayu, adding a new chapter to their love story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salaam Venky star Aahana Kumra credits Sonam Kapoor for red carpet fashion revolution, calls her 'iconic'