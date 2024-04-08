Anil Kapoor to be part of multiple YRF spy universe films; will play RAW chief in Alia Bhatt’s next: Report

The YRF spy universe continues to get bigger day by day. After last year’s releases, Pathaan and Tiger 3, shooting is currently underway for War 2 and soon, the untitled thriller headlined by Alia Bhatt will go on floors. Now, an interesting update has been learned about this upcoming female-led spy film. Anil Kapoor is reportedly set to portray the RAW Chief in Alia’s movie and will also be seen in other films of the spy universe.

Anil Kapoor joins YRF spy universe for multiple films including the Alia Bhatt starrer

Anil Kapoor recently dazzled audiences with his performances in the crime thriller, Animal, as well as the aerial action movie, Fighter. Now, he is gearing up to be a part of another exciting venture. According to a recent report from Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor is poised to enter the popular spy universe created by Yash Raj Films.

A source from the portal revealed, "Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF spy universe. He will be playing the part of RAW Chief in the most celebrated spy universe, taking the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to make a cult name for himself with his work in the Tiger franchise."

As per the source, Anil Kapoor is anticipated to make his debut as the RAW Chief in the yet-to-be titled film with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. However, a possibility of his cameo appearance in the Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 remains open. The source added that the veteran actor has signed a long-term agreement with YRF and is expected to appear in almost every film within the spy universe.

More about Alia Bhatt’s film in the spy universe

Alongside Alia Bhatt, Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh will also feature in the action-packed thriller, which will be directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail.

Pinkvilla has been providing exclusive updates about the movie and it was recently disclosed that Bobby Deol will be joining the cast as the antagonist. A source close to the development shared with us, “The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

