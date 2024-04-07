Anil Kapoor reacts to Rajasthan Royals cricketer Jos Buttler recreating 'iconic' scene from Nayak

Nayak: The Real Hero stands out as one of the most popular movies in Anil Kapoor’s filmography. One particular scene, where, amid a huge crowd, Paresh Rawal’s character Bansal Shroff persuades Anil Kapoor’s Shivaji to venture into politics, is considered an iconic moment. Now, in a hilarious twist, cricketer Jos Buttler, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has recreated this sequence. Anil Kapoor couldn’t contain his enthusiastic reaction.

Anil Kapoor reacts to cricketer Jos Buttler recreating his Nayak scene

A humorous video featuring English cricketer Jos Buttler, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL, recently went viral on the internet. In the clip, a guy is seen hyping Jos and telling him how the crowd hopes for record-breaking performances and further glory for the team this season. The clip is inspired from the film Nayak, where Paresh Rawal says similar lines to Anil Kapoor while urging him to run for elections. The film’s background music is also used in the video.

In a delightful response to the video, Anil Kapoor took to X (Twitter) and exclaimed, “Jos Buttler recreating the iconic Nayak scene!! This is (fire emoji).”

Have a look!

