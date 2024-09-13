Anil Mehta's Demise: Arbaaz Khan attends Malaika Arora's late father's prayer meet to offer condolences

It's been two days since Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Mehta died outside his building in Bandra. The Arora family, who is going through a tough time, has been coping with his loss. A day after his sudden death, Malaika and Amrita attended the funeral of their late father while dealing with the tragedy. Malaika's ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was among the first to arrive at her parents' residence after Mehta's demise. On Friday (September 13), Arbaaz attended Malaika's late father's prayer meet to offer condolences.

In a video posted on Instagram, Arbaaz Khan can be seen visiting Malaika Arora's mom's residence for the prayer meet at night. The clip shows Arbaaz coming out of the car and entering her building amid rain in Bandra.

Watch the video here:

Netizens dropped their reactions in the comment section. A few praised Arbaaz for supporting his former wife in the difficult phase after her father's demise. An Instagram user wrote, "It's good to see an ex-husband supporting his ex-wife in crisis."

"Mr. Arbaaz Khan is worth a mention here...God," read a comment. Someone commented, "Good."

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz Khan was among the first to arrive at Malaika Arora's mom's house after he heard the tragic news of her father, Anil Mehta, 's demise on September 11, 2024. Arbaaz and his whole family paid their last respects to Malaika's late father on Wednesday. A day later, Salman Khan visited Malaika's mom's apartment in Bandra to offer his heartfelt condolences.

Arbaaz and Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan, stood by her while bearing the tragic loss of his maternal grandfather. Arhaan has been recently visiting the building since two days after his granddad's demise. Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Salim Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, and Alizeh Agnihotri also extended their condolences. Arbaaz's second wife, Sshura Khan, was also spotted there.

Apart from them, Malaika Arora's BFF, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, have been supporting her in difficult times. Reportedly, Kareena has postponed her work commitments after the tragedy. Malaika's former beau, actor Arjun Kapoor, also visited her mom's residence and escorted the actress to her car safely.

Rest in peace!

