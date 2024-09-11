Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora passes away, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrives at their residence

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

In a tragic development, Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora has lost her father, Anil Arora. The news broke earlier this morning (September 11), though the cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Shortly after the news surfaced, her ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, was seen arriving at her mother, Joyce Polycarp’s residence. A video capturing his arrival has since circulated.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has sadly passed away. A widely shared video on social media shows Malaika's ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, outside Anil Arora's residence on Wednesday afternoon. Further details regarding the incident are still awaited. The family and close friends are in shock following this heartbreaking news.

Alvira Khan was also seen arriving at Malaika Arora's mother's residence following the sad news of the passing of Malaika's father.

When Malaika was 11, her parents separated, leading her to relocate to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita. Her father, Anil Arora, hailed from Fazilka, a border town, and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Reflecting on her past, she earlier told Grazia that while her childhood was filled with happy moments, it was also marked by challenges. In hindsight, she views it as a turbulent time. However, those difficult experiences taught her valuable life lessons. The separation of her parents gave her a new perspective on her mother, allowing her to see her strength in a different light.

Advertisement

She also emphasized how those early years shaped her strong work ethic and deep sense of independence. Waking up each day with determination became a guiding principle for her, driving her to live life on her own terms. "Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent. I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead," she added.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for 19 years before they decided to part ways in 2016, with their divorce being finalized in 2017. Since then, Arbaaz has remarried, finding companionship with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Malaika had been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years, though recent reports suggest they may have quietly ended their relationship. The former couple shares a son, Arhaan, who was born in 2002 and remains a cherished part of their lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal arrive at senior photographer’s prayer meet to pay their last respects; WATCH