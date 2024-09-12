Has Kareena Kapoor postponed her work commitments following BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Mehta’s demise? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has temporarily pushed her work commitments following the demise of her best friends Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father, Anil Mehta. The news of the unfortunate incident came on Wednesday morning, and loved ones of the Arora family arrived immediately to be with them in the difficult phase.

According to a report published in News18 Showsha, Kareena Kapoor has postponed all her work commitments for the coming days. This has come in the light of her BFF Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father, Anil Mehta’s demise. It has been revealed in the report that the actress was scheduled to attend an event launch on Thursday in Mumbai.

“Kareena Kapoor’s team has decided to postpone the event due to the tragedy,” the source informed the publication.

The strong bond between Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and, Amrita Arora needs no introduction. They have always been each other’s strength through thick and thin.

Moments later, the news of the actress’ father's demise surfaced, Kareena along with her sister, Karisma arrived to be with their friends. In addition to this, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, their son Arhaan Khan along with Nirvaan Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Alvira Agnihotri, and Kim Sharma among others reached out to extend their condolences.

It is worth mentioning that Malaika issued a public statement regarding her father’s demise on Wednesday evening. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” read the statement.

On the work front, Kareena is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the murder mystery-thriller is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen in the key roles.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it will be released tomorrow i.e. September 13, 2024.

