WATCH: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she exits mother's house after father's demise; Kareena Kapoor joins

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Model and actress Malaika Arora and her family are going through a tough time after the sudden demise of her dad, Anil Mehta yesterday. The tragic news broke on the morning of September 11, 2024. Malaika and her sister, actress Amrita Arora paid their final goodbyes to their late father as they reached mom Joyce Polycarp's residence in Bandra. Later at night, Arjun Kapoor helped grieving Malaika reach her car as she left the house after her father's demise. Kareena Kapoor was also spotted leaving with them.

In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor can be seen accompanying Malaika Arora while they exit the building. Concerned Arjun escorts Malaika to sit in the car safely with her son, Arhaan Khan. They are accompanied by Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora.

Arjun and Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor was standing at the back. Kareena left the building with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters were seen boarding their car together.

Watch the video here:

Malaika Arora rushed to her parents' house in Bandra, Mumbai as she heard the news of her father passing away. She was reportedly in Pune at the time. Amrita Arora, who met her parents a day before his demise, came with her husband, Shakeel Ladak to pay her last respects.

Arjun Kapoor, who has previously dated Malaika, reached her mother's residence earlier on Wednesday. Malaika's former husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also offered his condolences to her late dad.

Advertisement

Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan was earlier seen exiting the building with his cousin, Nirvaan Khan and aunt, Amrita. Arhaan was visibly grief-stricken after losing his grandfather. Apart from them, Salim Khan, Helen, Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri visited Malaika's mom's residence after hearing the tragic news of Anil Mehta's demise.

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora announced the tragic death of her dad, Anil Mehta on Instagram. She dropped an official statement while remembering her late father. In her statement, the actress called him a "gentle soul", a "devoted grandfather" and more. The cremation service will occur on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

Rest in peace!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is grief-stricken after paying last respects to late grandfather Anil Mehta; cousin Nirvaan Khan accompanies