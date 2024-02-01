Anupam Kher praises son Sikander Kher's Hollywood debut with Monkey Man: 'What a fabulous entry'

Anupam Kher is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood with a career spanning several decades. His son, Sikander Kher is also an actor and has several interesting projects under his name. Recently, Kher took to social media to laud his son for his Hollywood debut film Monkey Man. The makers had dropped its official trailer a few days ago.

Anupam Kher praises Sikander Kher

Sikander Kher will be making his Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. Today, on February 1st, Anupam Kher took to social media to share its official trailer and laud his son. He wrote: "Dearest @sikandarkher! What a FABULOUS entry into the world of #Hollywood. The trailer of #DevPatel’s #MonkeyMan is absolutely brilliant and intriguing! And you in it are amazingly effective! Congratulations! May God bless you and the film with great critical and box office success! Bravo and Jai Ho! @universalpictures #DevPatel #Sikandar #MonkeyMan"

Check out his post!

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man is a Hollywood action thriller film directed, co-produced, co-written by and starring Dev Patel. The film stars him along with Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.

It is set in India and follows the story of a man who is seeking revenge on people responsible for his mother's demise. Prominent comedian and director Jordan Peele serves as one of its producers. Monkey Man is slated to release theatrically on April 5, 2024.

Interestingly Anupam Kher has acted in several international projects including Bradley Cooper-Jennifer Lawrence starrer Silver Linings Playbook, Bend It Like Beckham and Lust, Caution.

Anupam Kher's work front

Kher was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's action thriller web series The Freelancer. He has several interesting films in the lineup including The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and The Indian House among others. Sikander, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites and Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling.

