EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher reacts to Ratna Pathak Shah’s ‘acting institutes in India are shops’ remark; here’s what he says

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to complete his 40th year in the Hindi film industry. The talented actor marked his debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, and till now, he has played hundreds of characters that have left a lasting impact on people's minds.

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kher opened up about his journey and the challenges he has faced in these years. The actor, who also runs his acting school, talked about Ratna Pathak Shah's comment referring to acting institutes in India as shops.

Anupam Kher's reply to Ratna Pathak Shah

While speaking to us, when Anupam Kher was asked about Ratna Pathak Shah's comment, the actor said, "It's her point of view. Main Naseer ka bhi ek interview dekh raha tha. Woh bhi bol rahe the ki..." (I was watching an interview of Naseeruddin Shah, he was also saying that...) and questioned, "I think both of them are from National School of Drama, will they call National School of Drama a shop?"

Anupam said that sometimes people say something out of bitterness. "So kabhi kabhi aadmi bitterness se kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aadmi philosophy mein bhi kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aap isliye bhi baat bolte hain, taaki woh savaal ban sake koi," (Sometimes people say something out of bitterness. Sometimes they say it philosophically. Sometimes you also say something so that it can become a question) he told while concluding, "But it is not important for me to sort of justify. What they think, they think. It's a shop. It's perfectly alright." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anupam Kher's filmography

Anupam Kher was last seen in Kaagaz 2 along with his best friend, the late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta.

Anupam is also gearing up to make his comeback as a director with Tanvi The Great. The last time he directed a film was Om Jai Jagdish in 2002, which had Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma in the lead.

ALSO READ: PIC: Anupam Kher meets 'favorite actor' Jr NTR in Mumbai; praises RRR star's work