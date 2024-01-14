Anurag Kashyap reviews Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas; hails Sriram Raghavan in long note

The much-buzzed Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas was released last Friday January 12. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The noir mystery thriller has been well-received by the audiences from members of the industry and audience alike. Apart from its compelling storyline, the performances of both actors have garnered significant critical acclaim, following which the film has also been performing well at the box office. Amongst others, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap shared his review of the film and heaped praises on the entire team.

Anurag Kashyap praises Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas led by Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi

On January 14, Anurag Kashyap hopped onto his Instagram handle and shared a series of posters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Along with the post, expressing his admiration towards the freshly released film, he penned a long note and lauded the star cast and director along with the other team members. He also urged the audience to watch the film.

Expressing his review on the film and hailing Sriram Raghavan, he wrote, “Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off. Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it . Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot . @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani . Great to see you making this happen . And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life . (Accompanied by a red-heart emojis)”

Take a look:

Jawan director Atlee's review on Merry Christmas

After the film’s release on January 12, the acclaimed director of 2023 responsible for helming Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan shared his viewpoint on Merry Christmas. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Atlee praised the storyline, stating, “#MerryChristmas! I've been waiting to write this one. My favorite narrative of recent times is a beautiful love story with an amazing thriller.”

He went on to commend the performances of the lead pair, Vijay Sethupathi, and Katrina Kaif, expressing, “@VijaySethuOffl na you were pure class to watch, and the climax performance was woowwwwww. You're always an inspiration, keep inspiring us with such lovely films. Love you na @KatrinaKaifFB's work is stunning.”

Take a look:

The film is currently running in the theaters.

