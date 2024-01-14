EXCLUSIVE: Vedang Raina wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh; talks about dream director

Vedang Raina is currently enjoying the immense attention he has been getting following his debut release, The Archies. His performance and portrayal of Reggie Mantle in the film was well-received. The emerging star has been generating immense buzz on social media. His certain revelations during the interviews have also been making it to the headlines. Recently, Vedang Raina sat for a candid chit-chat session with us as he opened up his heart out while answering a session of 50 questions with us.

Vedang Raina's candid revelations on favorite actors, directors and much more

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vedang Raina answered numerous questions. From his favorite actors and directors to his plans for the year 2024, his inspiration to take up acting, and much more, he spilled beans on various unknown facts about him.

The Archies actor was asked the name of the director he wants to work with. In response to this, he stated, “There are so many….Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) I love him.”

Favorite movie: Pyaasa

3 actors he wants to work with next: “There are so many actors I want to work with. I am a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor, fan of Ranveer Singh, and fan of Alia Bhatt.”

Watch the full interview:

His plans for the year 2024: “To hopefully get some projects and something I would challenge myself and keep improving my craft and see where life takes me.”

Best advice: Work hard and keep your head down

Inspires him to be an actor: “I always had a certain appreciation for arts, especially performing arts, and there we so many performances that I saw. As a kid it was Hrithik Roshan for being the spectacle that he is I watched him a lot when I was younger, I was a big fan, and then as I grew up I started exploring more things, I started watching older films and I just fell in love with it. Even when I started after the audition, that’s when I realized really want to get better at this, and then life took me here.”

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies was released on Netflix last month. The film introduced fresh faces with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot.

