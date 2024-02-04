Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to welcome 2nd baby; excited fans shower love after AB de Villiers confirms

It’s been a while since people have been speculating that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. While everyone was looking for a sign, the news recently got confirmed by South African former international cricketer AB de Villiers. People online started reacting to this big and happy news. Read on!

Netizens react to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child

Anushka Sharma is often the cameraman’s muse when Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is playing on the field. But, her absence from the sporting events raised many eyebrows especially because she rarely misses being her husband’s cheerleader. Amid all the rumors circulating around the celebrity couple expecting a second child, South African cricketer AB de Villiers confirmed it all.

Reacting to the big news, a user penned, “My most favorite beautiful and most balanced couple wish them forever good health happiness and peace so happy for them,” while another one congratulated them. There were many who showered love on the couple and wished them well.

AB de Villiers confirms Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy

At the recently hosted Q&A session on his YouTube channel, the international cricketer confirmed that Anushka is pregnant for the second time. Explaining Virat Kohli's absence from the first two Tests, he said, “I did text him, hear from him. I cannot give too much information; all I know is he's fine and spending a bit of time with his family. That's the reason for missing the first few Test matches against England.”

He then read the text he sent Kohli. “So, I wrote to him, 'Been wanting to check in with you for a while now, biscuits. How are you?'.” Responding to him, the Indian cricketer penned, ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well'.” AB de Villiers further added, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time, and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that.”

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Vamika in 2021.

