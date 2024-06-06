Mark Wahlberg's Wife Shares Sweet Wish For Actor On His 53rd Birthday; See HERE

Imagine a beautiful love story that spans over two decades, filled with cherished moments, laughter, and love. Yes, that is the tale of Hollywood heartthrob Mark Wahlberg and his beloved wife Rhea Durham. Durham recently took to Instagram to wish her husband on his 53rd birthday.

She shared a carousel post featuring Mark Wahlberg posing with his family. Let’s take a closer look at the heartwarming pictures and message that Durham has for her husband.

Durham wishes husband with the most adorable message

Durham shared a series of photos capturing precious moments with Wahlberg and their children over the years. She captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday to the husband and daddy of our dreams 🎈 We L💙VE you infinity 🔗🫶🏼👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🙏🏼” From candid selfies to cherished family portraits, Durham claims that Wahlberg is the best husband and father.

Wahlberg replied on wifey’s post

In the comment section, Wahlberg reciprocated the love by posting a string of heart-eyed emojis, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”. They are goals, aren’t they? In one image, Wahlberg can be seen posing shirtless on a boat, and in another, he can be seen posing for a selfie with his wifey.

After that, he can be seen posing with his children during different events. Mark and Rhea are proud parents of four. The Family Plan star and his model wife share two daughters, Ella and Grace, and two sons, Michael, and Brendan. The couple frequently posts about them. Wanna know their beautiful love story and a timeline of their relationship? Delve further.

Advertisement

From dating to marriage

The couple first met in 2001 during a press junket in New York City. Wahlberg, then a rapper-turned-actor, instantly felt a connection with Durham, a fashion model. They connected instantly, and after their first date at Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, they knew that they were meant to be together.

Just after two years of meeting each other, in 2003, they welcomed their first baby Ella Rae. Then in 2006, they were blessed by a baby boy, whom they named Michael. Followed by their third baby boy Brendan Joseph who came into this world in 2008. And after dating for a couple of years and being parents to three, the couple exchanged vows in 2009, in a beautiful ceremony. They were surrounded by their loved ones who were there to bless the couple.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s fourth and special baby

After finally getting married, Mark and Rhea shared that they were expecting their fourth baby. This time they were blessed with another baby girl named Grace Margaret. During an old interview with PEOPLE, Mark Wahlberg mentioned his fear of failing as a father.

Advertisement

He said, “My fear is failing as a father, as a friend, as a son. I have a lot of responsibility and a lot of people counting on me.” And, since then they’ve been on various trips together relaxing and cherishing some family time.

Wahlberg’s strong foundation of support

Wahlberg has always been vocal about the integral role Durham plays in his life. He credits her for helping him become the man he is today and creating a lovely home for their family. In fact, on recent Mother's Day, he shared a picture of the whole family posing with his late mother. He expressed his love and appreciation for the strong and supportive women who have shaped his life.

Before becoming a wife and mother, Durham had a successful career as a fashion model. She has been on the pages of renowned magazines and has walked the runways for top designers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Get Fit with Mark Wahlberg’s Workout Routine And Diet Plan