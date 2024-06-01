Imtiaz Ali says he decided to take experimental risk with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal: 'Didn't want to make same...'

Director and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has brought audiences some of the best movies, including Rockstar, Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Chamkila, and many more. However, one movie that failed to meet fans' expectations was Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Recently, the director opened up about the movie's failure and admitted to taking some experimental risks.

Imtiaz Ali talks about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal failure

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Imtiaz Ali discussed Jab Harry Met Sejal, considered one of the biggest flops in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The filmmaker recounted the film's third anniversary when he was prompted to acknowledge it. Imtiaz said, "I was reminded, 'Even though it didn’t do well, it's still your film,' he recalled. So, I felt a lot of pain. It's like an unfortunate child. I felt a strong sense of ownership over the film, as if saying, I'm not ashamed of you, you're mine, just like any other film of mine. In that moment, I felt a strange melancholy, a strange pain, which I didn't feel back then."

Ali added, "Back then, I could sense disappointment from people's expressions. I had dengue, so I was bedridden for a month." Imtiaz Ali mentioned he "processed the pain over time" and emphasized that one shouldn't let failures disrupt them. "You have to let it go… I consider myself fortunate for all my failures. Even though Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work, I still felt there was something positive happening. I'm not disturbed by it. You shouldn't be too concerned with success or failure", he said.

Imtiaz Ali on taking risk for Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali, known for his dedicated fan base, explained that with Jab Harry Met Sejal, he aimed to break his own mold and take a risk with an "experiment." Unlike many of his previous films, he noted that the movie wasn't attempting to be philosophically rich.

