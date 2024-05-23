Anushka Sharma looks tensed amidst Virat Kohli’s match in viral video; every RCB fan feels same after team's loss in IPL

It was a heartbreaking day for all the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, as the team is out of IPL 2024 after being defeated by Rajasthan Royals. Well, in all the RCB matches, irrespective of win or loss, one thing which has remained constant was Anushka Sharma’s presence and support for Virat Kohli.

A video of the actress from the stands having a worried expression on her face is going viral. The tension on her face was just like any other RCB fan last night and we can absolutely relate to it.

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, supporting RCB

Taking to his social media handle, a Royal Challengers Bangalore supporter and fan shared a video of Anushka Sharma from the stands. In the video, we can see the actress having a serious expression on her face. She looked lovely in a striped shirt that she paired with blue denim.

Keeping her hair open, the actress sported a no-makeup look and was seen involved in an intense discussion with friends and fellow RCB supporters, who looked rather disappointed with the team’s loss.

Anushka Sharma flaunted a new haircut recently

A hairstylist recently shared new pictures of Anushka Sharma on Instagram after giving her a haircut. In the photos, Anushka, wearing a green t-shirt, is seen smiling wide with her hair open.

The caption of the post read, “Had the honor of styling the gorgeous @anushkasharma!” accompanied by a star and a scissors emoji.

Have a look at the pictures!

Virat Kohli gives an update on Anushka Sharma and his kids, Vamika and Akaay

In a fun video shared by Danish Sait recently, he can be seen playing a character called Mr Nags, who was interviewing Virat Kohli. In the video, we can hear him ask the cricketer many questions, one of them being about his kids with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay.

Talking about his newborn, the RCB player said, “The baby is good, healthy, everything is fine.” Further giving an update about Vamika, Virat revealed that she has started picking up a bat and she is enjoying swinging the bat. He concluded by saying that it was going to be their choice at the end of the day.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma has been away from the silver screen since her last release, Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is all geared up for her next release, Chakda ‘Xpress which is a biopic based on the life of the female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

