Imran Khan recalls being asked about Anushka Sharma's 'two-piece bikini' during old interview: 'It was horribly uncomfortable'

Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma did a film called Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which was released in 2013. However, the film tanked at the box office. In a new interview, Khan recalled the time when he was asked about Anushka's clothes during an old conversation.

Reminiscing the incident, Imran said that it was horribly uncomfortable as he did not know what to say at that time.

Imran Khan on getting asked about Anushka Sharma's two-piece bikini

During a recent conversation with India Today, Imran Khan recalled an old interview and said that instead of reporters asking relevant questions, he was asked about his Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola co-star Anushka Sharma's clothes in Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial.

“We perceived the Matru…as an issue-based film. I was thrown into a room full of people from the press and suddenly, someone asked me, ‘Is film mein Anushka ji ne two-piece bikini pehni hai. Iske baare mein aap kya kahenge? (What do you think of Anushka wearing a two-piece bikini?)’ It was horribly uncomfortable. I thought, ‘Main Kya Kahoon? (What do I say now?),'” the actor shared.

He also mentioned how the press would bring up his uncle Aamir Khan's name during interviews back then for the sake of headlines.

Imran Khan on separation with ex-wife Avantika Malik

During the same interview, Imran Khan also opened up about why he separated from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

He confessed that it was when he was battling depression that he realized the relationship was not working. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor added that he did not want to go too much into that part because he was hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire. "I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that," he said.

Khan explained, "In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are making each other better, healthier, and stronger, and supporting each other to be the best, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

Meanwhile, Imran separated from Avantika in 2019 and currently is in a new relationship with Lekha Washington.

