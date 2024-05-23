Yesterday (May 22), at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals secured a four-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the IPL 2024. A brilliant all-round performance helped the former team mark its win to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai for Qualifier 2. Before losing to RR, RCB reached the Qualifier round by beating Chennai Super Kings in a previous match. Well, after Faf-du-Plesis' team was knocked out of the ongoing IPL season, fans expressed heartfelt disappointment.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni also reacted to RCB's defeat and posted an emotional note on his social media. The actor is an ardent cricket fan and loves watching IPL. Here's how he reacted.

Aly Goni's reaction to RCB's defeat against RR

In the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, RR won the toss and chose to bowl first. While RCB gave its best to make a bigger total, the bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals team would pick up a wicket to break their momentum. RR's win over RCB has sealed its passage through to the Qualifier 2. While the fans of RR know no bounds of happiness and excitement, the admirers of RCB are in unexplainable disappointment as the team is no longer in the race for the IPL 2024 winning trophy.

Reacting to the same, Aly Goni expressed his emotions in a note that he shared on his social media. Taking to the Instagram story, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor re-shared a post that featured Virat Kohli. The Bigg Boss fame wrote, "Feeling bad for him (broken heart emoji) cup deserve karta hai yeh yaar (he deserves the cup)."

Have a look at Aly Goni's note here:

For the unversed, Aly Goni is one of the most popular personalities in the television fraternity. He made his acting debut with Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, headlined by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi. Aly went on to star in shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

His stints in reality shows earned him immense recognition. Goni participated in Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9, and Splitsvilla 5.

More about the RCB vs RR match

In the first innings, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the pitch to bat, the batters apparently promised to create a bigger target for Rajasthan Royals. However, the RR bowlers had different plans. Trent Boult dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 17 runs, giving a huge shocker to RCB.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli tried unleashing his batting prowess but lost his wicket to Yuzvendra Chahal, who was brought on in the eighth over. It was the moment when RR had its big breakthrough. However, the following few overs were just like a 'see-saw.' RCB faced a major retardation after Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell were sent back to the pavilion upon being dismissed. Speaking of the last over, Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma hit a couple of boundaries and eventually pushed the score to 172.

When Rajasthan Royals began the run-chase, the team seemed quiet for the first two overs. It was Yashaswi Jaiswal who broke the shackles, and the opening partnership between him and Lockie Ferguson picked up pace. Then walked in Sanju Samson and was successful in keeping the required rate at its level. However, he soon was stumped off a wide delivery by Karn Sharma.

In the last five overs, RR needed 48 runs to have their win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Finishing off in style, Rovman Powell hit two fours and a six in the penultimate over.

