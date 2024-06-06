From Our Blues to It's Okay, That's Love: 5 K-dramas from writer Noh Hee Kyung planning next with Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo will be leading Noh Hee Kyung's latest project. The writer is known for her popular dramas Our Blues, It's Okay, That's Love, and many more. Her dramas have a lot of heart and always touch the viewers emotionally. She has won several awards for her phenomenal writing including Baeksang Arts Awards, Korean Drama Awards, MBC and KBS Drama Awards. Here is a look at her most popular dramas.

5 popular K-dramas by Noh Hee Kyung

Our Blues

Our Blues is a charming slice-of-life series that features an ensemble of great South Korean actors including Han Ji Min, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin, and more. The heartwarming series received a lot of love for being easygoing and making the audience feel a plethora of emotions without ever feeling bored.

The anthology series tells the story of the people living in a small seaside town. The show is a beautiful enactment of the ups and downs of love and life. The drama tells multiple different stories of the people who reside on the scenic shores of Jeju Island.

It's Okay, That's Love

It's Okay, That's Love is a romance comedy that tells the story of a successful writer and a psychiatrist. They start off on the wrong foot when they first meet but soon realize that both of them have unresolved mental health issues. They slowly developed feelings for each other and tried to navigate their love life while managing their mental health.

The drama stars Jo In Sung, Gong Hyo Jin, Sung Dong Il, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sung Kyung. The drama was released in 2014 and was directed by Kim Kyu Tae. He has also created hit dramas like Moon Lovers and Our Blues.

Padam Padam

Padam Padsm revolves around the life of a man who is imprisoned for 16 years as he is found guilty of a murder that he did not commit. After he is released, he moves to Seoul and he is also followed by his guardian angel. He comes across a veterinarian who comes off as mean and rude on the outside.

As he goes through the motions of life, he learns lessons that his guardian angel intended for him. The drama was released in 2011 and stars Jung Woo Sung, Han Ji Min, and Kim Bum. This is another project for which Noh Hee Kyung and director Kim Kyu Tae joined hands.

That Winter, the Wind Blows

Jo In Sung, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Bum, and Jung Eun Ji took on the main roles in this 2013 drama. It tells the story of a con artist who has tricked people all his life. He makes rich women fall in love with him and takes their money. He comes across a wealthy woman who is blind and plans to con her.

The drama is based on the Japanese series Forget Love. Song Hye Kyo and Noh Hee Kyung had previously worked in the drama Worlds Within. They would be working together for the third time for the much-awaited project which will also star Gong Yoo.

Live

Live is a 2018 drama set in a police station. It features Jung Yu Mi, Lee Kwang Soo, Bae Sung Woo, and Bae Jong Ok in the main roles. It explores the joys, sorrows, frustrations, and more emotions felt by police officers as they try to solve cases and maintain justice.

It also dissects the interpersonal relationships shared by the officers. This project was also directed by Kim Kyu Tae.

Noh Hee Kyung's upcoming drama

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo would be appearing in the much anticipated modern historical drama directed by Lee Yoon Jung and written by Noh Hee Kyung. Keen fans noticed that the director's profile mentioned a new project titled Show Business. It is likely, that this is the project that would be starring Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of this drama as the powerful star cast and the talented crew members come together for this exciting project.

The drama will tell the story of people working in the broadcasting industry. It will explore the turbulence faced during the early years of South Korea's entertainment industry. Director Lee Yoon Jung is known for projects like Cheese in the Trap and Summer Strike.

