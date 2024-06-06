BTS' Jungkook's Never Let Go: Release date, time, and all we know about latest FESTA 2024 fan song

BTS’ maknae Jungkook will release a song to mark FESTA 2024. Though the singer is currently serving in his military alongside other members, fans are excited to receive a musical treat from the hitmaker for the first time in a few months. Before the highly-anticipated release of this song, let’s run through what we know about this track, from its release date to what the name Never Let Go signifies.

Jungkook’s Never Let Go release date and time

BTS FESTA 2024 song Never Let Go, sung by Jungkook, will be released on June 7 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST).

Where can fans listen to Jungkook’s Never Let Go

Never Let Go will be released on major global music streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes Store, and Apple Music.

What does Jungkook’s Never Let Go signifies

Though this fan song has not been released yet, the name Never Let Go signifies a special bond between the BTS members and their fandom. Dedicated to ARMYs, this song is expected to deliver a heartfelt message encapsulating the group’s willingness to ‘never let go’ of their fans and vice versa.

Jungkook’s Never Let Go to be highlight of BTS FESTA 2024

Every year, BTS members release new songs to mark their debut anniversary. Sometimes, these songs end up being officially released later, while others remain in their unofficial discography. This year, Jungkook will unveil Never Let Go as the highlight of FESTA 2024.

More about Jungkook’s credits on Never Let Go

Aside from being the vocalist of the BTS FESTA 2024 song, Jungkook has also reportedly been credited as a lyricist, composer, and producer. Many fans also claimed he contributed to the vocal arrangement and background vocals.

As anticipation grows palpable, fans are truly touched to know the singer’s immense contribution to Never Let Go.

More about Jungkook’s single releases for BTS FESTA

Never Let Go is barely the first release of Jungkook for BTS FESTA. Since the group’s third debut anniversary in 2016, the singer unveiled many tracks for the much-loved event. On June 1, 2016, he collaborated with bandmate RM to release I Know.

Then, in 2020, he dropped a solo song, Still With You, which marked the BTS FESTA 2020. Later, on July 3, 2023, the song was officially released as part of his discography.

In 2022, Jungkook unearthed the BTS FESTA song My You, celebrating the megastar band’s 9th debut anniversary. Meanwhile, alongside leader RM, Jungkook has the most FESTA songs in BTS’ discography.

More about BTS FESTA 2024

Though all BTS members are currently serving in the military, the eldest Jin, who enlisted for the same in 2022, will be completing his service on June 12. He returns just right on time for the group’s 11 debut anniversary on June 13 as the only member to celebrate the day in person with fans.

He will hold a special free ‘hug’ event to mark the day, presenting a unique opportunity to ARMYs.

Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that fans who purchase the most albums between June 6 and 9 would be able to participate in the album raffle to win a light hug from Jin. However, the purchase timeline sparked some criticism, leading BTS’ agency to review the application criteria for Jin’s hug event.

More about Jungkook's recent solo album

Meanwhile, this marks Jungkook’s first solo release following his last album, GOLDEN, which scripted history on global music charts and set many records. In particular, chartbusters like Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next to You, and Please Don’t Change significantly contributed to this album’s success. Fans look forward to receiving a great musical treat from the golden maknae, just like his previous solo songs delivered.

