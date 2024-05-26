25 PICS ft Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story captured through each other’s lenses

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story is for the ages. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2017 and their beautiful wedding ceremony lives in the hearts of their fans to date. They share a daughter, Vamika, and recently welcomed their second child, Akaay.

Virat and Anushka often express their love and affection for each other on social media. They have often shared some heartwarming pictures of each other as well as their own clicked by the other. Let’s take a look at how Virushka have captured their love through their own lenses.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli clicked by each other

1. These two pictures of Anushka were captured by her beloved husband when they went together on a coffee date in 2023. The actress sported an endearing expression as she spread out her hands smeared in chocolate.

2. On their daughter Vamika’s birthday last year, Anushka and Virat shared heartwarming pictures of themselves with their little munchkin, clicked by each other.

3. These four stunning pictures of Anushka were shared by her on New Year's Eve in 2022. In the caption, she wrote, "Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli."

4. This is an adorable photograph of Anushka as she displayed her inner child. Her caption read, “I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to.”

5. This picture of Virat and Vamika posted by Anushka will surely melt your hearts. Anushka captioned it, “My whole heart in one frame.”

6. When Anushka shared these three pretty pictures of herself in the UK in 2021, Virat asked in the comments, “Who took these pictures.” Anushka cheekily replied, “@virat.kohli a really good fan,” referring to her husband.

7. These two snaps of the couple with their daughter Vamika are from when she was 6 months old.

8. This post gave a glimpse into Virushka’s domestic lives together. The caption read, “And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold. Captured by my beloved.”

