In the post-pandemic world, Dinesh Vijan has been a constant in delivering surprise hits at the box office – be it Zara Hatke Zara Bachke or Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The filmmaker is now gearing up for the release of his next horror comedy, Munjya, with Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in lead roles. The film has been certified U/A by the central board with an approved run-time of 2 hours and 3 minutes.

Munjya to release on 1600 screens in India

It is being released in India by Pen Marudhar and the distributors are giving it a relatively wide release. As per early trends, Munjya is releasing on 1600 screens in India, with showcasing concentrated towards the evening and night shows. The advances opened on Thursday morning and the response has been better than expected. As off Thursday at 7 PM, Munjya has sold approximately 12,000 tickets in the top three national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone.

This is in addition to the 3000 tickets that Munjya has sold for the mid-night shows in the top 3 multiplexes for Thursday. The advance bookings so far indicate a start in the vicinity of Rs 1.75 crore, and if the reports from the mid-night screenings come on the positive side, it has a shot at topping the Rs 2 crore number too. Interestingly, MovieMax has also sold 500 tickets for the opening day, which is again an encouraging sign as far as movement in non-national chains is concerned.

Munjya aims at a Rs 1.75 crore start in India

The horror comedy genre has always found an audience at the box office with the right trailer, and with Munjya, the producers and directors managed to communicate the content in the right way with their audience. There is interest for a non-star-cast film like Munjya and that’s always a plus for the producers, as it gives them the wings to package a film with the right content, that excites the audience.

The pre-sales are a result of an interesting teaser and trailer, and now the eyes are on the content to deliver, as there is enough scope for big gains in the business over the weekend. Another big plus for Munjya is the pricing as the exhibitors and distributors have come together to ensure nominal pricing for the feature film even at the most premium properties. Mr & Mrs Mahi last week and Munjya now, are just yet again re-emphasizing on the importance of getting the pricing right to sample the film to a larger set of audience.

All eyes on the first day business of Munjya now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

