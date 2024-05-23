Virat Kohli wraps his arm around wife Anushka Sharma in unseen PIC from RCB vs CSK match; fans are all hearts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most loved celebrity couples in India, often showcase their affection for each other on social media. After returning to India post welcoming their second child, Akaay, Anushka has been attending matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

A few days ago, the actress graced the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Chennai Super Kings. An unseen picture of Virushka from after the game has now surfaced on the internet, which has earned a lot of love from fans.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for a stunning couple in an unseen picture

An unseen photograph of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was shared on Instagram today. This picture is from the RCB vs CSK match, which was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. Virat, dressed in his RCB jersey, was seen with his arm wrapped around his wife’s shoulders. Anushka was absolutely glowing in her black dress.

The couple posed alongside a RCB crew member with beaming smiles on their faces, indicating their happiness after RCB's victory in the match. The caption of the Instagram post read, "Every moment is unforgettable with @virat.kohli bhaiya and @anushkasharma - the atmosphere is (high voltage emoji)."

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple. They showcased their love for Virat and Anushka in the comments section of different pages that shared the photo. One person said, “Happy to see this jodi,” while another exclaimed, “Finally.” Many people left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

Anushka Sharma captured at the RCB vs. RR playoff match

After RCB won the high-stakes match against CSK, they played the playoff game against the Rajasthan Royals yesterday, May 22. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, wearing a multicolored shirt paired with blue denim. However, she looked a bit worried as RCB couldn’t win the game and were eliminated from the IPL 2024 tournament.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s personal front

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently embraced parenthood for the second time, when their son, Akaay, entered the world. The couple was outside India at the time of his birth. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in January, 2021.

