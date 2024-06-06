Oleksandr Usyk Compares Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in Unexpected Analogy

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk recently spoke in detail about his fight against Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian contender detailed his thoughts on the current heavyweight division contenders.

He also went on to hilariously compare his former opponents. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury were equated with still water and sparkling water. This analogy had fans cracking up on social media.

Oleksandr Usyk Compares Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was a fight for the ages. Both heavyweight contenders who were widely regarded as the best fighters in the division went head-to-head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Ring Of Fire.

Oleksandr Usyk emerged victorious via a split decision. This made the Ukrainian contender the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Before winning the title, Usyk took on Anthony Joshua. The duo faced each other twice and the Ukrainian contender managed to defeat the Brit. Despite AJ having his moments, Oleksandr in the respective decision victories.

The champion recently went on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast. The host questioned Usyk regarding the contrast between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian heavyweight’s analogy regarding the comparison was totally unexpected.

Referring to Fury as a ‘greedy belly,’ Usyk claimed Joshua was a classic boxing contender. He then went on to analogize both contenders to different forms of water.

“Sparkling water is Tyson Fury, still water is Anthony Joshua,” said Oleksandr Usyk. He also compared The Gypsy King’s arm to a rope in their latest fight. He expressed the Brit’s abilities to evade punches from him to be elite.

The Ukrainian also praised the Brit’s defensive skills and claimed to be surprised whilst fighting him in the Ring Of Fire.

Oleksandr Usyk Backs Terence Crawford To Beat Canelo Alvarez

Talks have begun concerning a super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Both contenders have expressed their desire to step into the ring and deliver. This fight is anticipated to be one of the best fights in the division.

Oleksandr Usyk recently predicted the bout. He revealed his interest in backing Terence Crawford over Canelo Alvarez. He referred to Bud as a ‘crazy man’ and also a smart fighter inside the ring.

“Terence is my friend,” said Usyk as he smacked his chest twice. The Ukrainian champion praised Bud’s boxing knowledge and predicted the American contender to emerge victorious against the middleweight Alvarez.

“Terence win,” claimed Oleksandr Usyk. Crawford’s switch-hitting style in the ring was lauded by the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Despite acknowledging Alvarez as a good boxer, Usyk refused to budge on his winner being Crawford. The Ukrainian contender completely dismissed the weight difference shared between the fighters when he was questioned on it.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk also shared a huge weight difference. Despite the 30-pound variance, the Ukrainian took home the undisputed heavyweight title.