Did you know Suzy was chosen to lead Cheese in the Trap before Kim Go Eun? Learn why actress declined role

Bae Suzy was initially offered the role of Hong Seol in the psychological romance comedy Cheese in the Trap. Kim Go Eun later agreed to the role which marked her first drama project. Cheese in the Trap is based on the webtoon by the same title which was written by Soonkki.

Why Bae Suzy declined lead role in Cheese in the Trap?

In 2015, it was reported that idol-turned-actress Bae Suzy was offered the role of the main female protagonist for the drama Cheese in the Trap. In July, her agency stated that Bae Suzy would unfortunately not be able to be a part of the project. The production explained that Suzy couldn't be a part of the project due to her music schedules.

Kim Go Eun finally took on the role of Hong Seol in Cheese in the Trap as we know now. The project marked her first appearance in a K-drama. The actress brought her own charm and beauty to the series with her acting skills and talent.

More about Bae Suzy and Kim Go Eun

Bae Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A. She made her debut as an actor in 2011 with the series Dream High. She has taken the lead in hit series like Start Up, Doona, While You Were Sleeping and more.

Advertisement

She took the lead role in the science fiction film Wonderland along with Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Gong Yoo and more which hit South Korean theatres on June 5.

Her highly anticipated fantasy romance comedy All The Love You Wish For will be released later in 2024 and will be streaming on Netflix. Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy reunited after 8 years for this project. They have also previously worked on the romance melodrama Uncontrollably Fond.

Kim Go Eun debuted in 2012 with the film A Muse. Her appearance in the manga-based 2014 drama Cheese in the Trap shot her to global fame. She has appeared in multiple super hits like Golbin, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. She took the lead in the horror film Exhuma which broke box office records.

Kim Go Eun is known for her versatility and taking up different roles. The actress has also worked on various films like the slice-of-life romance Tune in for Love, the melodrama Canola, the section thriller Coin Locker Girl and many more.

Advertisement

She won the 2024 Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress for her role in Exhuma. Not only has her work been appreciated by the critics, but also by the viewers as they took to social media and expressed how awestruck they were with her portrayal of a shaman.

More about Cheese in the Trap

Cheese in the Trap is a 2016 drama and stars Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Jin, Seo Kang Joon and Lee Sung Kyung. It tells the story of Hong Seol who resumes classes in her university after a year-long break because of her family's poor finances. She is a hard-working student who overachieves. She and her senior Yoo Jung start off on the wrong foot because of some reason. Yoo Jung is the college heartthrob who is warm, athletic and good-looking. But only Hong Seol knows his secrets and how dark his thoughts actually are.

The project was directed by Lee Yoon Jung who is also known for Summer Strike and The Lies Within. She will also be directing the upcoming drama starring Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo. Cheese is the Trap was written by Kim Nam Hee who also wrote for Riskyt Business.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy's fabulous chemistry brings Wonderland over 82,000 moviegoers on premiere day