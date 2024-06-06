Fit and Flare dresses, the stylish pieces that cinch your waist to display your curves while the flared skirt-like part of the dress dramatically flows with movement, have been around for a very long time.

This is perhaps why it has become so easy to skip over such trendy pieces as they might seem old and outdated. Well, you couldn’t be more wrong and, Mrunal Thakur’s fabulous pieces are here to prove the same.

So, let’s just zoom in and have a detailed glance at 5 extraordinarily enchanting fit and flare dresses worn by Mrunal Thakur that made quite a fabulous case for the Family Star actress’ fashion supremacy. Let’s dive right in!

5 fit and flare dresses carried to perfection by Mrunal Thakur:

Vibrant orange dress:

The Lust Stories 2 actress had always gone out of her way to serve the most unexpectedly stylish fashion statements, and this was true for her vibrant orange dress as well. The stylish sleeveless piece hugged the diva’s curves.

Meanwhile, its flared and pleated skirt also moved gracefully with the star, proving that the calf-length midi dress is a total must-have. Even the vibrant hue of the piece looked great against Mrunal’s complexion.

Abstract printed dress:

Thakur has always inspired her fans with her trendy and enchanting style statements. This was proven by the modern abstract-printed dress that the actress donned recently.

Advertisement

This beautifully luxurious piece, crafted by Gauri and Nainika, was further elevated by the off-the-shoulder neckline and the beautifully formulated pleats. It’s literally like the modern version of a vintage frock, and we’re obsessed.

Beautiful black printed dress:

The Pippa actress knows how to make her fashionable mark with stylish picks that scream prettiness and perfection. This was clearly visible in the bewitching black calf-length dress that the star wore a while back.

The beautiful multicolored print of the dress literally popped on the dark background. We also loved how versatile this piece was. It could literally be styled up and down according to the occasion. We’re taking notes!

Pretty candy pink dress:

Mrunal had time and again, made a very convincing case for her fashion supremacy, and her trend-worthy dresses showcase how fabulous her fashion game really is. This was also clearly proven by the knee-length candy pink dress that the diva wore, not too long ago.

Advertisement

This vibrant shade glowed against the diva’s complexion while the piece’s puffed-up sleeved and plunging neckline also looked just fabulous. Its stylish design helped flatter the diva’s slender frame, and we loved the overall style.

Gorgeous green lined dress:

The Super 30 actress is one of the most trendy divas in Bollywood and her beautiful as well as dramatic dresses have definitely proved the same. She also wore a bright green lined midi dress recently, that looked all things stylish and spectacular.

The ruched design of the sleeveless dress with an alluring V-shaped neckline was a total work of art. Even the buttoned-down design of the sophisticated piece looked just amazing on her frame. We loved how the piece complimented the diva’s frame, creating the most stylish look.

So, Mrunal Thakur's impeccable taste in fit and flare dresses is a testament to their enduring style. From vibrant oranges to chic blacks, these timeless pieces offer endless possibilities for creating stunning looks.

Advertisement

Hence, next time you're looking for a dress that flatters and turns heads, don't underestimate the power of the fit and flare silhouette.

Which one of Mrunal Thakur’s stylish fit and flare pieces is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora shows us how to add sass to our summer style with Zimmerman’s pink-hued floral midi dress worth Rs 71,000