EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reveals watching THIS Hrithik Roshan movie as a kid for first time in theatres; recalls its ‘madness’

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama Chandu Champion which is eyeing a release on June 14 this year. He has been in the industry for over a decade now and now the actor has opened up about one of the first few times that he got introduced to the magic of cinema on the big screen.

Kartik Aaryan recalls the madness of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released in 2000 and marked the big-screen debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The movie was a blockbuster hit and emerged as one of the brightest pop culture phenomena.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan spoke about the same and shared, “I remember watching Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as a kid and there was this madness. I can recall vaguely going to theatres and watching it. The songs, Hritik sir’s dance. I enjoyed it a lot… That was a perfect launch and it was like a full package.”

More about Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chandu Champion chronicles the life of India’s first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. His journey includes wrestling in rural Maharashtra, representing India at the International Services Meet in Tokyo, fighting in a war against Pakistan (where he got disabled), and finally making it to the 1972 Grand Munich Olympics despite the Black September Terrorist attack.

Advertisement

Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse among others.

Kartik Aaryan will further be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is aiming for a Diwali release this year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. He also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjan Ustara scheduled to go on floors in the last quarter of 2024.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel and a Sandeep Modi directorial with Karan Johar are also in his pipeline.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Kartik is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to become his next Prem and things are in a very preliminary stage at this point. A clear picture of the same will arrive by mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan calls Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a ‘complete Diwali package’; says THIS about working with Vidya Balan